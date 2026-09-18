'I Still Love The Game': Malkin Contemplates Penguins' Future, Contract

Signed to a one-year extension this summer, Malkin offered thoughts on what lies ahead after Friday's training camp practice.
When the Pittsburgh Penguins' 2025-26 season came to a disappointing close after a first-round loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers, there was a plethora of questions the Penguins faced heading into the offseason.
Would they try to go "big-game hunting" as was suspected? Would they re-sign some key restricted free agents? Would Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson extensions be a priority? What direction would the team take in 2026-27 after an unexpected playoff berth?
And, finally, would Evgeni Malkin have a future with the Penguins?
Luckily, that last question was answered relatively quickly, as Malkin was inked to a one-year, $5.5 million extension on May 26. The decision for him to return to Pittsburgh for another year was probably made easier for both parties after he registered 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games at age 39.
Now 40, Malkin is the fourth-oldest active player in the NHL. But, when speaking with the media during day two of training camp Friday, he made it known that he still feels great.
"I just try to be my best," Malkin said. "I feel healthy."
Even if Malkin signed for another year, there is still, of course, uncertainty about his future beyond this season. Even for this season, he is eligible to submit a three-team trade list on Jan. 1, which adds an element of uncertainty for him, especially if the Penguins end up taking a step back this season.
However, Malkin isn't thinking about any of that right now. Like Crosby - who clarified the situation with his extension Tuesday - he is in a holding out pattern to see how his body feels and where his level of play is at before he comes to a determination on the extent of his hockey future.
While there is a high degree of certainty that Crosby will play beyond 2026-27, though, the same can't be said for Malkin.
"We'll see what's going on through the season," Malkin said. "Right now, I won't say 'yes,' but we'll see how my body feels. I still love the game, you know, why I'm here 21 years. You know, I'm excited every shift, practice... I see guys around, you know, have fun.
"But, again, most important is how your body feels. I'm, like, [a] person, if I'm not feeling 100 percent, I'm not playing because I want to be on my top level. I don't like to just spend time, you know, just do nothing. That's not my game. If I'm at the top if my game, help the team to win, I will. But, if not, I'm retire."
And him being able to hit the same level he did last season could largely depend on the company he keeps throughout the season. At this point, it appears that Malkin has fully transitioned to the wing, which is something that doesn't really faze him. After all, he saw a lof of success there last season, and that was in large part thanks to the arrival of Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets mid-season.
Malkin and Chinakhov showed a high degree of chemistry when paired together last season, mainly with Tommy Novak down the middle. Of Malkin's seven assists on Chinkahov's goals last season, six were primary assists, and Chinakhov very likely did not suddenly forget how to shoot the puck over the summer.
He got an extension of his own in restricted free agency, committing to three more years with the Penguins at $6.25 million average annual value. The Penguins - and Malkin - are counting on Chinakhov to keep building on the 18 goals and 36 points he registered in 43 games with the team last season, as they believe the 25-year-old could be a key piece of their future.
"I know he's worked hard all summer," Malkin said. "And I hope, and I believe, that he'll show [his] best game because he have everything, like speed, shots... and I try to do the same. Like, my best [when] when we play together. I try to give him as much as possible, and I look. He will be one of our best forwards next season."
And so, too, will Malkin, if he continues to stay healthy and remain a fixture on Pittsburgh's second line. What his future is beyond the immediacy, though, will become more and more clear as his 21st NHL season rolls on.
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