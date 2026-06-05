Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: Xavier Villeneuve

Xavier Villeneuve is a really intriguing prospect heading into the 2026 NHL Draft.
It's time for another Pittsburgh Penguins' prospect profile, and today we're looking at defenseman Xavier Villeneuve.
This is a prospect that the Penguins will be familiar with since he spent the 2025-26 season with the QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, the same team that Penguins prospect Bill Zonnon played for.
Like Zonnon, Villeneuve was one of the Armada's best players this season, finishing with six goals and 38 points in 37 games. He was also fantastic in the playoffs, finishing with six goals and 14 points in 17 games.
This was Villeneuve's third season with the Armada after originally joining the team ahead of the 2023-24 season. His best season with them came in 2024-25, when he racked up 12 goals and 62 points in 61 games before finishing the playoffs with four assists in five games.
Before his junior career, he played for the Penguins' Elite 15U team. He's set to play for Boston University during the 2026-27 season.
He's been at the NHL Combine in Buffalo this week and told The Athletic's Scott Wheeler that he's doing all of the tests except the agility and 10-meter sprint. He's still rehabbing his hips, but is in great shape.
As for his overall game, the best way I can describe Villeneuve is "all gas, no breaks." He's a pure offensive defenseman and makes some spectacular plays with the puck on his stick. There's probably not another player in this entire draft class who loves the spinorama move more than him.
One of my favorite plays of his from this season was during the Armada's game against the Charlottetown Islanders. He came into the offensive zone quickly before getting the puck at the point, knifing around a player in the slot, and then going forehand, backhand for a beautiful goal. His skating, stickhandling, shiftiness, and finishing were all on display.
He walks the blue line really well and has a great ability to make defenders look silly. He almost has eyes in the back of his head at times.
Villeneuve isn't afraid to use his shot, especially when he jumps into the play with some of the forwards. He skates really well, and I also really like the way he quarterbacks the power play. He makes quick, decisive decisions.
While his offensive game is fantastic, he definitely needs work in his own zone. He needs to be better in 1v1 matchups and winning battles behind the net and along the boards. This is a player who would pair great with a defensive-first player while he develops that side of his game a bit more.
There are questions as to whether Villeneuve will be able to do what he does offensively against better competition, and they're totally valid. Still, I'd be willing to take a chance on him because he has traits that you just can't teach.
Ryan Lin, whom I did a feature on recently, is a better all-around defenseman and is steadier, but Villeneuve has better offensive tools, if that makes sense.
I wouldn't rush to the podium to take Villeneuve, but he's still a player I'd be comfortable with the Penguins selecting.
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