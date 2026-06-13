If Pittsburgh Targets Forward In 2026 Draft, This Should Be Their Guy

A certain Penguins' and Petes' alumni is doing pretty well for himself in the Stanley Cup Final right now - Jordan Staal has goals in all five of the games in the series so far - and, in some ways, Novotny makes a lot of sense for Pittsburgh exactly 20 years after Staal's draft. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, the Czech forward doesn't quite have the frame that Staal has, but he is already pretty filled out for his age, and he plays a similar style to the younger version of Staal, even in the absence of playing center.