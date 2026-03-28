Is Erik Karlsson The Best Player In Hockey Right Now? He Just Might Be.

There is little debate that Karlsson is the very best player in the league right now. He is not just putting up elite, forward-level production game-in and game-out, and he is not just a product of what's happening around him. He has been, far and away, the best Penguins' player in the last month, and even if the players mentioned above are contributing to the cause, guys like Kucherov and Necas - the only guys who have more points than he does in March - have the benefit of other players like Jake Guentzel and MacKinnon, respectively, helping them lead their teams to comfortable playoff berths.