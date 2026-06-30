'It Means A Lot': Pierce Mbuyi Fired Up To Be With The Penguins

"I think this week is important to get to know all the staff, all the boys here, and I think my kind of thing is I just want to listen, learn," Mbuyi said. "I think, obviously, this organization is amazing and there's so much that they can teach me. Everyone here, they're all here to help me and help us get better, so I think the biggest thing for me is to listen and learn. Taking in what they have to say, I think that will help me continue to develop."