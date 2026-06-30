'It Means A Lot': Pierce Mbuyi Fired Up To Be With The Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Pierce Mbuyi is super excited to be with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Pierce Mbuyi was the fourth player picked by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2026 NHL Draft this past weekend.
The Ruck Twins rightfully got a lot of hype, as did defenseman Tomas Galvas, but don't sleep on Mbuyi, especially after the year he just had with the OHL's Owen Sound Attack. He finished the season with 32 goals and 75 points in 68 games.
Mbuyi did a lot of the heavy lifting for that team and was also the Sound Attack's best player in their first-round playoff series against the Flint Firebirds. Yes, the Sound Attack were outscored 35-3 in four games, but that's because Mbuyi had no help.
Mbuyi's first season with the Sound Attack came in 2024-25, when he burst onto the scene, recording 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games. His season was so good that he was named the OHL's Rookie of the Year.
He has developed significantly as a player since joining the OHL and hopes to continue that development with the Penguins. He's super excited to be with the organization.
"It means a lot," Mbuyi told reporters at development camp on Monday. "Obviously, the history in this organization like you said, is amazing. Players that have played here, it's such an honor to be a part of it now."
The first thing that jumps out about Mbuyi's game is his shot. He has a wicked release and can score from anywhere in the offensive zone. His one-timer, in particular, is an absolute rocket and is tough for goaltenders to stop.
It's very similar to Nikita Klepov's, whom I wrote about as a potential Penguins target prior to the draft. The power that Mbuyi has in that shot is unbelievable.
He loves to score in general and also has some really nice distribution ability. He's a really smart player who can play in a variety of situations and loves to go to the net to clean up the garbage.
Mbuyi is one of a number of players in Pittsburgh for development camp this week and is on Team Rutherford alongside fellow prospects like Jordan Charron, Parker Von Richter, and Brady Peddle.
He's really excited about this week and knows that it's important.
"I think this week is important to get to know all the staff, all the boys here, and I think my kind of thing is I just want to listen, learn," Mbuyi said. "I think, obviously, this organization is amazing and there's so much that they can teach me. Everyone here, they're all here to help me and help us get better, so I think the biggest thing for me is to listen and learn. Taking in what they have to say, I think that will help me continue to develop."
Mbuyi will take part in three more practice sessions before playing in the development camp tournament on Friday.
Once that's over, he'll continue his offseason training before heading back to the Sound Attack for one more season. He'll then head to Penn State for the 2027-28 season.
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