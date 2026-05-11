Penguins' First-Round Pick To Make Professional Debut In AHL Playoffs

After being injured at the start of the 2025-26 season - causing him to miss all of training camp - the 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward overcame that injury trouble and put together a solid season for the Blainville-Broisbiand Armada, registering 14 goals and 46 points in 35 games. He was also one of their best players in the playoffs, putting up two goals and 15 points in 17 games.