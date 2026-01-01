Pittsburgh Penguins' New Year's Resolutions: 2025 Edition

With 2025 coming to a close, there is a lot to look forward to for the 2026 calendar year.

And for Pittsburgh Penguins' players? There sure is a lot to build on.

For some players, 2025 was a pretty successful year on the ice. Maybe they had the chance to find a bigger role and excel, maybe they broke some records, or maybe they got their first taste of the NHL and have continued to impress. And for others, things haven't gone as smoothly. Maybe they didn't perform to expectations, maybe they dealt with injuries, or maybe they fell short of some personal accomplishments or feats.

Whatever the case, it's about to be a new year, and it's never too late to start anew - or continue to improve. So, what should each Penguins' player resolve to accomplish in 2026?

Noel Acciari: Keep stocking up on Tylenol, Band-Aids, Ace Bandages, etc... because if he keeps playing the way he has been playing for the Penguins this season, he'll continue to need that stuff.



Justin Brazeau: Remain healthy and maintain that shooting percentage of 28.6 in order to solidify a Rocket Richard campaign in 2026-27. And, hey, are we even joking around at this point?

Harrison Brunicke: Play in a lot of hockey games somewhere (doesn't matter where at this point!) for an extended period of time in order to work on the defensive zone shortcomings that need improvement.

Yegor Chinakhov: Get along with the new coaching staff and score goals. A lot of goals. And, hey, playing a full season's worth of games would be swell, too!

Connor Clifton: Have a chance to rediscover his game in a new opportunity with a new team.

Sidney Crosby: Playoffs. Playoffs. Playoffs. Playoffs. Playoffs. Olympic gold. Playoffs. Playoffs...

Connor Dewar: Earn a new contract, as a home has been found on the fourth line with Acciari and Blake Lizotte. Keeping up the better-than-expected offensive production is paramount, too.

Filip Hallander: Get and stay healthy in order to separate himself from the intrasquad bottom-six competition. That defensive value has not gone unnoticed.

Kevin Hayes: Take a nice, long, hockey-related vacation in Tampa or somewhere else nice after the trade deadline. Preferably somewhere the Stanley Cup Playoffs are being played this season.

Caleb Jones: Playing in some hockey games, period, would be nice.

Erik Karlsson: Just make the playoffs in Pittsburgh once. Just once. It would make a trade feel a lot less sour and the Penguins' tenure feel more successful. Oh, and Olympic gold for Sweden.

Ben Kindel: Get older. Maybe score a bit more? Is there really anything else at this point?

Ville Koivunen: To not be so unsure of himself. Stop hesitating, don't second guess, and just rip it!

Brett Kulak: Rediscover the 2024-25 form and become a rock-solid, steady defender... wherever the home ends up being post-deadline.

Kris Letang: Simplify and realize that he can still be effective even if his game has to evolve a little bit to fit his age.

Blake Lizotte: Stay in the lineup at all costs and keep showing a high degree of importance to this team - or to another - to earn a nice new contract this summer. But, seriously, don't get hurt again.

Evgeni Malkin: If this is it, ride off into the sunset with a playoff berth, and, maybe, a Cinderella Stanley Cup run for a storybook ending. If not, same thing, of course... but be prepared for his role to potentially evolve in his next contract (in Pittsburgh, not Florida. Sorry, Florida).

Anthony Mantha: Simply be ready for anything. Keep scoring, and he'll find himself on a playoff contender post-deadline, whether that's in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Rutger McGroarty: The flashes are there, as is the process. So just stick to it, and the puck will keep finding the back of the net - and he'll find himself in a top-six role at some point.

Tommy Novak: Keep doing exactly what he's been doing for more than a month now. Show two-way prowess, versatility, and value as a top-nine player, and he'll never, ever exit the lineup.

Rickard Rakell: Injuries are tough, and coming back from them is even tougher. Making the Swedish Olympic roster may now be a longshot, but finding that goal-scoring touch again could end up making or breaking his future in Pittsburgh. Need to prove too valuable to move on from.

Bryan Rust: Improve his defensive game, which is something that used to be a strength. Could help prop up his case to remain in Pittsburgh, too, if the production can keep coming in tandem with that.

Ryan Shea: It's been a good year. So, have an even better one! Show that the top-four stint in the first two months of the season wasn't a fluke and that the level of play is sustainable.

Arturs Silovs: Keep improving in shootouts and establish consistency at the NHL level. But, for real, those shootouts and breakaway situations are looking miles better than before!

Stuart Skinner: This is the time to prove himself worthy of a new contract as a starting goaltender somewhere this summer. Helping get this team to the playoffs down the stretch would certainly help his case.

Jack St. Ivany: No injuries! Two months last season, more than two months this season... no more, please.

Parker Wotherspoon: Top-four looks good, right? And being the ying to Erik Karlsson's yang is an even more impressive accomplishment! Just keep building a resume as a shutdown top-pairing defender... and the 2027 payday will come.

Egor Zamula: Hey, new guy! This left side is wide-open... so get re-established and vye for a permanent NHL roster spot next season. Use that size, hit some guys, show any kind of prowess at the net-front and in the defensive zone... and he's golden!

Dan Muse: Keep learning the ins and outs of coaching at the NHL level every day. He's got a lot of favor with the organization so far, so he needs to prove why he's the guy the Penguins can compete with.

Kyle Dubas: Stick to the plan... whatever that is. Even if it might not be quite what people think it is.

