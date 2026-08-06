Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 17: Cerebral Center Keeps Pushing Forward In Development

"One of the interesting and cool things about development camp is that we get to know these kids off the ice, too, so we put them in competitions all throughout the week. And, I mean, he won the cornhole tournament. We're at a bowling alley, and he won't sit down from the bowling. We do trivia, he's all over the answers. It seems like anything we play, he's involved in, and guys gravitate to him. He just seems to like competing and winning. From my experience, when you have kids and players like that, it's not a coincidence that they end up on winning teams and that they end up doing well. He's a good kid to have."