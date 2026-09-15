Which Penguins' Young Guns Have Best Chance Of Breaking Camp?

Broz, 23, probably should have broken camp last season, as he was arguably the most impressive young forward in camp along with Kindel. His ability to play each forward position helps him, and like Hayes, he is a guy with a two-way toolset who can play well in the bottom-six. However, his hill might be a little tougher to climb, especially since the center position is very crowded at the NHL level. If he stands out enough to separate himself, though, he will make decisions tough for the Penguins.