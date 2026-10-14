San Jose Sharks Fall to Boston Bruins 6-3 Despite Stenberg's First Goal

Roughly eight minutes into the period, Igor Chernyshov had a tremendous individual effort to force a turnover at the blue line, complete a spinning pass to Will Smith and nearly got the Sharks on the board but whiffed on his one-timer attempt. Less than a minute later, it seemed like the Bruins had taken a 1-0 lead with a shot from Mason Lohrei, but the referee immediately signaled no goal and disallowed it. At 12:55 in the first period, the Bruins did get their lead though as Fraser Minten fired a shot from distance that beat Askarov to make it 1-0.