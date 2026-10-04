San Jose Sharks Defeat Los Angeles Kings in Overtime

With just over a minute remaining in the second period, the Kings started cycling the puck as there was a delayed penalty on Celebrini for slashing. It led to quite a few chances for the Kings before the Sharks were able to touch the puck, including a shot that hit the inside of the post. Ultimately, the Sharks were able to survive the unofficial penalty kill and Celebrini went into the penalty box with just over 30 seconds remaining in the period to start the official power play for Los Angeles. With 1.3 seconds remaining in the frame, Quinton Byfield sniped his first goal of the season to bring the Kings within a single goal heading into the final 20 minutes of play.