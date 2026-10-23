Sharks Finally Get a Regulation Win, Defeat Senators 6-2

thehockeynews.com Young Sharks Forward Suffers Injury Against Senators, Doubtful to Return Late in the first period of the San Jose Sharks' game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, Sharks forward Igor Chernyshov blocked a shot off of his arm and was in clear pain as he skated off the ice. He struggled to even carry his stick following the blocked shot and after a moment on the bench, he went down the tunnel into the Sharks' dressing room.