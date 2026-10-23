Sharks Finally Get a Regulation Win, Defeat Senators 6-2

San Jose Sharks
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2026 1:40 AMPublished Oct 23, 2026 1:40 AM
The San Jose Sharks were in the Canadian capital on Thursday night as they visited the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata.
Michael Amadio nearly scored on a breakaway chance for the Senators' first shot of the night, but Yaroslav Askarov came up big with a massive save.
German forward Tim Stutzle continued his hot start to the season while the Sharks had a delayed penalty, beating Askarov on his glove side to give the Senators an early 1-0 lead less than halfway through the first period. Considering the Senators were coming off of an emotional game the previous night, this was a worst-case scenario start for San Jose. They needed to take advantage of the Senators' tired legs early in the game, yet they trailed early.
The Senators thought they had doubled their lead just over two minutes later, as a wrist shot from the point by defenseman Carter Yakemchuk trigged a goal celebration, but after a short review, it was ruled that the puck went off the crossbar and never crossed the goal line. Just seconds before the halfway point of the opening frame, the Senators hit a post once again.
The Sharks were able to get an equalizer off the stick of a pinching Nolan Allan, who fired a snap shot over the glove of Samuel Ersson at 11:04 in the first period. After their goal, the Sharks seemed to take a step up and were controlling the game a bit more.
Igor Chernyshov blocked a shot with his arm and immediately went down the tunnel to the Sharks' dressing room just moments before the Sharks began their first power play after Amadio tripped Darnell Nurse. During the intermission, the Sharks announced that Chernyshov was considered doubtful to return and ultimately missed the remainder of the game:
thehockeynews.comYoung Sharks Forward Suffers Injury Against Senators, Doubtful to ReturnLate in the first period of the San Jose Sharks' game against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night, Sharks forward Igor Chernyshov blocked a shot off of his arm and was in clear pain as he skated off the ice. He struggled to even carry his stick following the blocked shot and after a moment on the bench, he went down the tunnel into the Sharks' dressing room.
There was another scary moment for the Sharks around the midway point of the second period, as Jake Sanderson had a knee-on-knee collision with Will Smith. Sanderson got two minutes for tripping, while Smith was able to get back on his skates quickly. Unlike on their first opportunity, the Sharks took advantage of the man advantage as Tyler Toffoli found the back of the net with a wrist shot from the point, giving the Sharks a 2-1 lead.
Roughly a minute and a half after the go-ahead goal, Darnell Nurse went to the penalty box for roughing, handing the Senators their first power play of the night. During the penalty kill, a diving Collin Graf was able to redirect a Ty Dellandrea pass into the back of the net for a shorthanded goal, doubling the Sharks' lead.
Just seconds after Nurse left the penalty box, Graf picked up his second point in 1:18 as he connected with a wide-open Jacob Trouba in front of the net. Trouba tipped the puck past Ersson, giving the Sharks a 4-1 lead.
Dmitri Orlov was penalized for a hold on former Shark Fabian Zetterlund during a puck battle in the corner, giving the Senators a power play opportunity with just over two minutes remaining in the middle frame. Askarov made a tremendous save on Drake Batherson, denying an almost certain goal during the penalty kill, maintaining the Sharks' three-goal lead.
The Senators would eventually break through and cut into that lead, as Jordan Spence fired a shot from the slot past Askarov at 6:24 in the third period.
The Sharks had another forward in major discomfort near the midway point in the period, as Ty Dellandrea blocked a shot that left him in some pain. Wisely, he cleared the puck down for an icing call, allowing him to change due to the injury while his teammates had to stay out.
Macklin Celebrini took down Yakemchuk with just under four minutes remaining in the game, sending the Senators to the power play. Ottawa then opted to pull their netminder as well, making it a 6-on-4. Almost immediately, Zack Ostapchuk fired the puck down the ice and into the empty-net, restoring the Sharks' three-goal lead. Ivar Stenberg then scored another empty-netter, making it 6-2.
For the first time this season, the team in teal were able to hang on to a lead in regulation, securing a 6-2 victory
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