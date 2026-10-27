Sharks Game Day Preview, Lines & Stats: vs Buffalo Sabres

thehockeynews.com 5-on-5 Play Continuing to Plague the Sharks, Creating Unsustainable Success While it's hard to complain about the San Jose Sharks' start looking strictly at their record, they've been relying on their special teams quite a bit to get the wins that they have to this point. While quality special teams are important for a successful team, on their own, they aren't a sustainable way to play considering the majority of each game is played 5-on-5.