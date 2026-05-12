2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Collin Graf

Collin Graf was a regular in the San Jose Sharks' lineup for the first time during the 2025-26 season. He had previously split time between the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, but he earned an opportunity to show what he could do in a full 82-game season.
Graf often found himself playing with Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, establishing himself as an effective complementary winger which I discussed last month:
At 23 years old, Graf is establishing himself as a key part of the Sharks' future.
Statistics
Games Played - 81 - Graf missed just one game in his first full season at the NHL level.
Goals - 21 - Graf was one of just four Sharks players to cross the 20-goal plateau.
Assists - 25 - The seventh-most assists by a Shark during the 2025-26 season.
Points - 46 - The sixth-most points on the Sharks, an impressive feat in his first full NHL season.
Shots - 118 - The fifth-most shots on the team.
Shooting Percentage - 17.8% - The second highest shooting percentage on the Sharks amongst regulars in Ryan Warsofsky's lineup.
Time on Ice - 16:27 - The sixth-most ice time of any forward on the Sharks.
Game-Winning Goals - 4 - Collin Graf scored when it mattered most. His four game-winners were enough for third on the team, behind just Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
Plus/Minus - +6 - The second highest tally amongst Sharks forwards, and third overall on the team.
Giveaways - 55 - Middle of the road amongst the Sharks' regulars in the lineup.
Takeaways - 34 - The fourth-most takeaways by a Sharks player, the third-most amongst forwards.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 78.85 - Graf's shot power was below league average.
Max Skating Speed - 22.92 MPH - Graf is amongst the fastest skaters in the league, reaching the 82nd percentile.
Total Miles Skated - 205.87 - Unsurprising given his ice time, but Graf covered a lot of ice during the 2025-26 season. He ranked in the 79th percentile.
Graf had a respectable season for the San Jose Sharks, earning the trust of the coaching staff both in five-on-five play, but also on the penalty kill. There's a reason Ryan Warsofsky kept putting him back on the first line, as he complements the Sharks' young superstars almost perfectly.