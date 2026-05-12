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2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Collin Graf

William Espy
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Collin Graf was a regular in the San Jose Sharks' lineup for the first time during the 2025-26 season. He had previously split time between the Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, but he earned an opportunity to show what he could do in a full 82-game season.

Graf often found himself playing with Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini, establishing himself as an effective complementary winger which I discussed last month:

While Macklin Celebrini’s record-breaking sophomore season and Will Smith’s growth received the majority of the attention around the San Jose Sharks this season, Collin Graf quietly showed his value on their wing and on the penalty kill.
thehockeynews.comWhat Makes Collin Graf a Good Complement For Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith? While Macklin Celebrini’s record-breaking sophomore season and Will Smith’s growth received the majority of the attention around the San Jose Sharks this season, Collin Graf quietly showed his value on their wing and on the penalty kill.

At 23 years old, Graf is establishing himself as a key part of the Sharks' future.  

Statistics

Games Played - 81 - Graf missed just one game in his first full season at the NHL level.

Goals - 21 - Graf was one of just four Sharks players to cross the 20-goal plateau. 

Assists - 25 - The seventh-most assists by a Shark during the 2025-26 season.

Points - 46 - The sixth-most points on the Sharks, an impressive feat in his first full NHL season.

Shots - 118 -  The fifth-most shots on the team. 

Shooting Percentage - 17.8% - The second highest shooting percentage on the Sharks amongst regulars in Ryan Warsofsky's lineup.

Time on Ice - 16:27 -  The sixth-most ice time of any forward on the Sharks.

Game-Winning Goals - 4 -  Collin Graf scored when it mattered most. His four game-winners were enough for third on the team, behind just Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.

Plus/Minus - +6 - The second highest tally amongst Sharks forwards, and third overall on the team. 

Giveaways - 55 - Middle of the road amongst the Sharks' regulars in the lineup. 

Takeaways - 34 -  The fourth-most takeaways by a Sharks player, the third-most amongst forwards.

NHL EDGE

Hardest Shot - 78.85 - Graf's shot power was below league average. 

Max Skating Speed - 22.92 MPH -  Graf is amongst the fastest skaters in the league, reaching the 82nd percentile. 

Total Miles Skated - 205.87 - Unsurprising given his ice time, but Graf covered a lot of ice during the 2025-26 season. He ranked in the 79th percentile.

Graf had a respectable season for the San Jose Sharks, earning the trust of the coaching staff both in five-on-five play, but also on the penalty kill. There's a reason Ryan Warsofsky kept putting him back on the first line, as he complements the Sharks' young superstars almost perfectly.

A relatively consistent player throughout his entire NHL career, San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli can typically be counted on to score roughly 20 goals and around 50 points per season. His numbers were hovering around that this season, but there were a few negatives about his season as well.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.com2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Tyler Toffoli A relatively consistent player throughout his entire NHL career, San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli can typically be counted on to score roughly 20 goals and around 50 points per season. His numbers were hovering around that this season, but there were a few negatives about his season as well.&nbsp;
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