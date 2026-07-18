2027 Draft Prospect Modeling His Game After Sharks Superstar

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Be Like Mack: 2027 Draft Prospect Carter Meyer Is Hoping To Be The Next Great NHL Center

This story featured in The Hockey News' Draft Preview edition. Since then, Carter Meyer, a 2027 NHL draft prospect, has decided to leave the US NTDP and join the Quebec Remparts in the QMJHL for the 2026-27 season. He is expected to join Boston University for the 2028-29 season.