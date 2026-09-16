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Former Sharks Prospect Signs AHL Deal

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William Espy
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Sep 16, 2026 12:39 AM

With the American Hockey League season set to commence in a few weeks' time, former San Jose Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau has signed with the Rochester Americans on an AHL-level contract.

Bordeleau left the Sharks organization after requesting a trade. At the time, he told THN's Kristy Flannery that "I definitely enjoyed my time in San Jose, but it was time for a fresh start for me." That fresh start came after he was unable to break into the Sharks' lineup for multiple seasons. 

As the temperature drops and an autumn color palette of leaves blankets the ground, Thomas Bordeleau's days have become regimented in upstate New York with hockey at the top of mind.
thehockeynews.comEXCLUSIVE: Thomas Bordeleau Reflects On Trade To Devils & Reuniting With Michigan Teammates As the temperature drops and an autumn color palette of leaves blankets the ground, Thomas Bordeleau's days have become regimented in upstate New York with hockey at the top of mind.

After half a season with the New Jersey Devils' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, Bordeleau was traded to the St. Louis Blues organization and was sent to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. He never appeared in an NHL game during the 2025-26 season and became an unrestricted free agent when the Blues opted to not issue a qualifying offer to him.

At 24 years of age, it seems unlikely that Bordeleau will break into the NHL anytime soon, as he was unable to secure a two-way contract for this season. A strong performance at the AHL level could catch the attention of the Americans' affiliate, the Buffalo Sabres, but it'll take quite a bit for that to happen.

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