Jacob Trouba's New Contract Earns Criticism From Experts

"Trouba had a decent season with the Ducks last year, putting up 10 goals and 35 points in 81 games. But if he’s being asked to be in San Jose’s top D-pairing, that’s too much for a guy who was traded away by the New York Rangers and let go by the Ducks in free agency. Trouba’s experience has value for the Sharks, but at the cost San Jose paid for him, Trouba isn’t likely to be a great-value addition. He can mentor the Sharks’ youngsters, but other than that, Trouba isn’t a difference-maker."