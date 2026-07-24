Top Five Worst NHL Contracts Signed By UFAs Since July 1

Is Byram one of the best defensemen in the NHL, as his new contract suggests he is? With the Sabres this past season, Byram produced 11 goals and 42 points – both career-highs – but he’s not on the same level as Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes or Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar. So Byram has an added weight of expectation, and the pressure of Chicago trying to make the playoffs increases that burden exponentially.