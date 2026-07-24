Top Five Worst NHL Contracts Signed By UFAs Since July 1

With over three weeks of the NHL's free agency period passed, here are the top five worst contracts signed since July 1.
For the most part, the biggest names on the NHL’s UFA market have received new contracts. With the dust relatively settled, it's a good time to focus on some of the worst contracts handed out this summer.
Some of these deals are for big-name players, but some are significant overpays for fringe NHLers.
In alphabetical order, here are the five deals that stand out as the worst contracts that have been handed out to UFAs since July 1.
1. Bowen Byram, D, Chicago Blackhawks: Six years, $12.5 million AAV
The Chicago Blackhawks traded a lot, including the fourth-overall draft pick this summer, to acquire Byram from the Buffalo Sabres. And on the first day of free agency, the Blackhawks signed Byram to a new deal that will kick in for 2027-28. Instantly, the hockey world called the contract into question.
Is Byram one of the best defensemen in the NHL, as his new contract suggests he is? With the Sabres this past season, Byram produced 11 goals and 42 points – both career-highs – but he’s not on the same level as Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes or Colorado Avalanche blueliner Cale Makar. So Byram has an added weight of expectation, and the pressure of Chicago trying to make the playoffs increases that burden exponentially.
The Blackhawks could’ve drafted a dynamic young defenseman with the fourth-overall pick, but Chicago trading it for Byram only increases the pressure on him, Davidson, and the team. Byram’s new contract could become an albatross well before it ends.
2. A.J. Greer, LW, Anaheim Ducks: Four years, $4.25 million AAV
Greer was an important part of the Florida Panthers’ blueprint for success, as he won a Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024-25. However, Florida GM Bill Zito traded Greer's signing rights to the Anaheim Ducks this summer in exchange for the rights to defenseman Radko Gudas.
Although Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek had more than enough cap space to make Greer happy, Greer is a 29-year-old whose career-highs before this past season include six goals and 17 points. That’s not a lot of production out of a player whose new salary is approaching the $5-million mark.
Greer did have a breakout year for Florida last season, posting 17 goals and 32 points in 78 games. But there’s a reason why the Ducks are Greer’s sixth NHL team. He’s a worker bee who’d be very valuable at $2 million per season. But at more than double that amount, Greer feels like an extravagance that’s something of an anchor weight for Anaheim.
3. Patrick Kane, RW, Chicago Blackhawks: Two years, $8 million AAV
It’s true Kane still has something to offer, as he posted 16 goals and 57 points in 67 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2025-26. But while there were rumors the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs had interest in signing Kane this summer, are there many teams that would consider signing the 37-year-old to a $16-million contract? It doesn't seem likely.
Kane will be 38 years old in November, but he’s now the Blackhawks’ second-highest-paid player going into next season, behind star center Connor Bedard. Something doesn’t feel right about that. At a time when other teams are locking up their young stars, Chicago’s overpay for Kane smacks of desperation.
Kane has good hockey left in him, but what should’ve been a hometown discount for Kane turned into the opposite. And the Hawks may come to regret Kane’s new deal.
4. Colton Sissons, C, Toronto Maple Leafs: Two years, $4.25 AAV
Maple Leafs GM John Chayka practically remade his bottom-six forward group, signing Jack Roslovic, Brandon Duhaime and Teddy Blueger and trading for Nick Paul from the Tampa Bay Lightning.
But signing Sissons to a contract paying him $4.25 million feels like a move that could’ve been addressed internally with one of the Maple Leafs’ young and affordable players. After all, the 32-year-old provided just six goals and 11 points in 66 regular-season games with the Vegas Golden Knights this past year.
Many legitimate Stanley Cup contenders are handsomely paying their top-six forwards and leaving the rest of the change to their bottom-six forwards. Sissons could stick out financially if Toronto finds itself in another sour situation like this past year.
5. Jacob Trouba, D, San Jose Sharks: Four years, $8.25 million AAV
The San Jose Sharks are a team on the rise, but there’s been plenty of turnover on San Jose’s d-corps, with Mario Ferraro leaving for the Winnipeg Jets, Vincent Desharnais leaving for the Washington Capitals, as well as John Klingberg and Nick Leddy departing in free agency. But the most curious move might’ve been the acquisition of 32-year-old Jacob Trouba, whose game has regressed in recent years.
Trouba had a decent season with the Ducks last year, putting up 10 goals and 35 points in 81 games. But if he’s being asked to be in San Jose’s top D-pairing, that’s too much for a guy who was traded away by the New York Rangers and let go by the Ducks in free agency.
Trouba’s experience has value for the Sharks, but at the cost San Jose paid for him, Trouba isn’t likely to be a great-value addition. He can mentor the Sharks’ youngsters, but other than that, Trouba isn’t a difference-maker.
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