NHL Rumors: Sharks Defender Linked To Central Club

This Sharks defenseman is continuing to be linked to one of the top teams in the NHL.
Now that the Olympics are over, trade talk around the NHL should be picking up. The 2026 NHL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the San Jose Sharks will certainly be a team to keep an eye on.
With the Sharks currently in the playoff race, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster. However, some of their pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have also come up as trade candidates. The most notable is defenseman Mario Ferraro.
Ferraro would have the potential to get the Sharks a nice return in a move. This is because he is a hard-nosed top-four defenseman who plays a steady game.
Now, Ferraro is continuing to be linked to one of the NHL's best teams.
It would make a lot of sense for the Avalanche to make a major push for a defenseman like Ferraro. When looking at their current blueline, it is fair to argue that they could use another impactful left-shot defenseman. Acquiring Ferraro would provide them with just that.
If the Avalanche landed Ferraro, he could slot nicely on their second pairing with former Sharks blueliner Brent Burns. Yet, even if Ferraro played on the Avalanche's bottom pairing, there is no question that he would give their blueline a nice boost.