Ryan Warsofsky Ranked 25th Among NHL Head Coaches

In his annual head coach rankings, The Hockey News' Adam Proteau ranked the San Jose Sharks' bench boss, Ryan Warsofsky, 25th in the league.
Warsofsky, 38, just completed his second season running the bench for the Sharks, his fourth season overall in the organization. Through 164 games, the North Marshfield, MA native has led the team in teal to a 59-85-20 record and nearly helped them reach the postseason for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
With Warsofsky heading into the final year of his contract, it's time for him to show the Sharks' General Manager Mike Grier that he has what it takes to lead the team into the postseason, without sacrificing the development of the organization's young core. While playoffs are certainly the expectation, players like Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson and, to a lesser extent, Will Smith would ideally take major steps forward for the 2026-27 season to truly be considered a success in the long run.
Warsofsky ranking in the bottom third of the NHL's head coaches certainly doesn't inspire much confidence heading into the final year of his contract, but now he'll have the opportunity to prove those who are skeptical of his abilities wrong and attempt to earn himself a contract extension in San Jose.
Read the rest of Adam's rankings below: