San Jose Sharks Draft Targets: Ilia Morozov

The San Jose Sharks should be looking to take the best player available with both their picks in the first round. Pick 20 brings them a lot of options and opportunities to grab great value.
The 20th pick should be looked at as a player who the team can project as a bottom-six forward or bottom-pair defenceman. Ilia Morozov would fit as a future third-line center who can play a shutdown type game, as well as skill things up from time to time.
Prospect Info
Name: Ilia Morozov
2025-26 Team: University of Miami (Ohio)
Date of Birth: Aug. 03, 2008
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 201
Position: Center (Left-Handed)
Statistics
Games Played - 36
Goals - 8
Assists - 12
Points - 20
Shots - 69
Shooting Percentage - 11.6%
Plus/Minus - +2
Rankings:
NHL Central Scouting (North America): 10th
The Hockey News - Tony Ferrari: 28th
The Hockey News - Ryan Kennedy: 26th
Elite Prospects: 20th
Sportsnet - Sam Cosentino: 18th
Sportsnet - Jason Bukula: 21st
Smaht Scouting: 30th
DobberProspects: 22nd
What Experts are saying:
“Morozov's production slowed down in the second half of the season, but Miami heavily relied on him in all situations. He excelled in the role as a freshman.
Morozov isn't going to knock your socks off. He'll chain together small events that lead to positive results. He's a depth center at the next level with some really solid versatility and reliability.” - Tony Ferrari
"At 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, he’s a big center who commands respect. He put up solid numbers on a team that didn’t have a ton of big-time firepower to work with. I also like his confidence and the way he’s always looking to make a pass, even through traffic." - Steven Ellis
"He's a natural catch-and-release shooter off the rush as well and plays in and out of space well. Morozov's stride is a little upright, but he moves well enough for his size, is a willing forechecker, and sees the ice well both offensively and to anticipate defensively." - Scott Wheeler
The Sharks shouldn’t be looking to wow anyone with this pick. In this scenario, they get a high-character bottom-six forward who can kill penalties. What else can you ask for?