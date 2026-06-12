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San Jose Sharks Draft Targets: Ilia Morozov

Owen Cameron
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The San Jose Sharks should be looking to take the best player available with both their picks in the first round. Pick 20 brings them a lot of options and opportunities to grab great value. 

The 20th pick should be looked at as a player who the team can project as a bottom-six forward or bottom-pair defenceman. Ilia Morozov would fit as a future third-line center who can play a shutdown type game, as well as skill things up from time to time. 

Prospect Info

Name: Ilia Morozov

2025-26 Team: University of Miami (Ohio)

Date of Birth: Aug. 03, 2008

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 201

Position: Center (Left-Handed)

Statistics

Games Played - 36

Goals - 8

Assists - 12

Points - 20

Shots - 69

Shooting Percentage - 11.6%

Plus/Minus - +2

Rankings:

NHL Central Scouting (North America): 10th

The Hockey News - Tony Ferrari: 28th

The Hockey News - Ryan Kennedy: 26th

Elite Prospects: 20th

Sportsnet - Sam Cosentino: 18th

Sportsnet - Jason Bukula: 21st

Smaht Scouting: 30th

DobberProspects: 22nd

What Experts are saying:&nbsp;

“Morozov's production slowed down in the second half of the season, but Miami heavily relied on him in all situations. He excelled in the role as a freshman.

Morozov isn't going to knock your socks off. He'll chain together small events that lead to positive results. He's a depth center at the next level with some really solid versatility and reliability.” - Tony Ferrari

 "At 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds, he’s a big center who commands respect. He put up solid numbers on a team that didn’t have a ton of big-time firepower to work with. I also like his confidence and the way he’s always looking to make a pass, even through traffic." - Steven Ellis

"He's a natural catch-and-release shooter off the rush as well and plays in and out of space well. Morozov's stride is a little upright, but he moves well enough for his size, is a willing forechecker, and sees the ice well both offensively and to anticipate defensively." - Scott Wheeler

The Sharks shouldn’t be looking to wow anyone with this pick. In this scenario, they get a high-character bottom-six forward who can kill penalties. What else can you ask for?

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