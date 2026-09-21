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Sharks Announce Goal Song "Farewell Tour"

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William Espy
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Sep 21, 2026 9:48 PM
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After quite a bit of social media backlash to the San Jose Sharks' goal song, "Power Bite" by Bvrnout, over the past few weeks and since the song was unveiled last season in general, the organization has decided to pull the plug on the song.

On Monday afternoon, the Sharks posted a graphic on social media announcing the "Power Bite Farewell Tour." It appears that the song will be used throughout the preseason and a new song will be unveiled on opening night when the Sharks host the Florida Panthers on October 1. 

While there were quite a few complaints about the song when it was first put into use, the social media backlash really took off over the summer. It seems clear that, for fans at least, this will be a goodbye, rather than a farewell.

The San Jose Sharks' current goal song "Power Bite" by Bvrnout has come under heavy scrutiny since being unveiled at the beginning of last season.&nbsp;"Power Bite" replaced "Get Ready for This" by 2 Unlimited which had been the Sharks' goal song since 2016, with a couple of exceptions.
thehockeynews.comSharks Fans Take to Social Media to Share Displeasure Over Goal SongThe San Jose Sharks' current goal song "Power Bite" by Bvrnout has come under heavy scrutiny since being unveiled at the beginning of last season.&nbsp;"Power Bite" replaced "Get Ready for This" by 2 Unlimited which had been the Sharks' goal song since 2016, with a couple of exceptions.

At this time, it's unknown what song the Sharks have in mind to replace their 2025-26 goal song, but one thing is clear. They need to get it right this time around, otherwise, we may see a repeat of this event next summer. 

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