Sharks Announce Goal Song "Farewell Tour"

After quite a bit of social media backlash to the San Jose Sharks' goal song, "Power Bite" by Bvrnout, over the past few weeks and since the song was unveiled last season in general, the organization has decided to pull the plug on the song.
On Monday afternoon, the Sharks posted a graphic on social media announcing the "Power Bite Farewell Tour." It appears that the song will be used throughout the preseason and a new song will be unveiled on opening night when the Sharks host the Florida Panthers on October 1.
While there were quite a few complaints about the song when it was first put into use, the social media backlash really took off over the summer. It seems clear that, for fans at least, this will be a goodbye, rather than a farewell.
At this time, it's unknown what song the Sharks have in mind to replace their 2025-26 goal song, but one thing is clear. They need to get it right this time around, otherwise, we may see a repeat of this event next summer.