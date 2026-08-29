Sharks' Celebrini No Longer Set to be the Highest-Paid Player in the NHL

Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said that the Sharks would’ve given Celebrini a max deal if asked, but he was willing to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay Area and help the team win. While many on social media disregarded the idea that his $18.8 million cap hit was team-friendly, Makar’s new deal truly iterates the fact that Celebrini left money on the table to get business done this summer instead of waiting.