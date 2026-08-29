Sharks' Celebrini No Longer Set to be the Highest-Paid Player in the NHL

It didn’t take long for San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini to be surpassed for the title of highest-paid player in the NHL. Roughly a month after Celebrini signed his massive contract extension, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche took over the title and changed the landscape of contracts in the NHL, especially for defensemen, as the first player to surpass the $20 million threshold.
On Friday, the Avalanche announced that they had signed Makar to an eight-year contract extension worth just over $163 million, which carries an average annual value of $20.4 million per season. Meanwhile, Celebrini signed his landmark five-year, $94 million contract, which carries an $18.8 million cap hit on July 29th.
Neither Makar nor Celebrini will have their new contract start until the 2027-28 season, which means there’s a chance they drop down the NHL’s highest-paid player rankings before their contracts even begin. A player like Quinn Hughes could now realistically demand the first maximum contract in NHL history, and given the Minnesota Wild’s approach to signing Kirill Kaprizov, it seems that he’d get it.
Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said that the Sharks would’ve given Celebrini a max deal if asked, but he was willing to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay Area and help the team win. While many on social media disregarded the idea that his $18.8 million cap hit was team-friendly, Makar’s new deal truly iterates the fact that Celebrini left money on the table to get business done this summer instead of waiting.