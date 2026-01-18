Sharks Have Intriguing Buy-Low Trade Target In Oilers Forward

Mangiapane has struggled this season, as evidenced by his five goals and 11 points in 42 games. Yet, when looking at his past success, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back in the right situation. From 2021-22 to 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames, Mangiapane recorded at least 40 points in each campaign. With this, he could be an intriguing player for the Sharks to buy low on.