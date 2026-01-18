Sharks Have Intriguing Buy-Low Trade Target In Oilers Forward

The Sharks should consider taking a chance on this Oilers forward.
The San Jose Sharks have been a nice surprise this season. At the time of this writing, they have a 24-20-3 record and have the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
With the Sharks being right in the playoff race, it would be understandable if they considered adding to their roster by the deadline. This is especially so if a potential target would benefit them beyond this season.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, one player who could make sense for the Sharks to take a chance on is Edmonton Oilers forward Andrew Mangiapane.
There is a real expectation that the Oilers will end up trading Mangiapane this season. The 29-year-old forward has struggled to find his fit in Edmonton, and he is reportedly willing to waive his no-movement clause for the right team.
Mangiapane has struggled this season, as evidenced by his five goals and 11 points in 42 games. Yet, when looking at his past success, there is reason to believe that he could bounce back in the right situation. From 2021-22 to 2023-24 with the Calgary Flames, Mangiapane recorded at least 40 points in each campaign. With this, he could be an intriguing player for the Sharks to buy low on.
If Mangiapane bounced back, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Sharks' top nine and would also give them another option for their power play. He also has a $3.6 million cap hit until next season, so he would be more than a rental.