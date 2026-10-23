Sharks' Ivar Stenberg Tied For Rookie Points Lead

Now that we're officially out of the opening stages of the 2026-27 season, stats start to mean a bit more moving forward. As things currently stand, San Jose Sharks forward Ivar Stenberg is tied for the lead for points by a rookie with Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard after the Sharks' 11th game.
Notably, Brandsegg-Nygard has played one less game, giving him the edge when points-per-game pace is taken into consideration, but it's still impressive considering Stenberg is two years younger than the Red Wings forward.
Stenberg is also tied for second in rookie goal scoring, trailing just Vegas Golden Knights winger Trevor Connelly, who has scored four goals in 12 games to start the season.
Overall, Stenberg was listed fourth on The Hockey News' most recent Calder Trophy tracker trailing Brandsegg-Nygard, Gavin McKenna, and Chicago's Anton Frondell, although quite a bit has changed in the five days since that article was published.
While it's certainly too early to start declaring any single prospect a favorite for the Calder Trophy, Stenberg has been improving on a consistent basis for the San Jose Sharks as he's gotten more accustomed to the North American game. If he continues improving at this rate, there's no reason he couldn't walk away with some hardware after the 2026-27 season.