Sharks July Roster Projection: Forwards

Toffoli is one of the most well-liked figures in the Sharks' locker room. Although his play did regress a bit last season, the Sharks are hoping he'll be able to bounce back this fall. With that being said, even if he doesn't, there's not much they can do since he has a full no-trade clause. They could, of course, do what the New York Rangers did to Goodrow and place Toffoli on waivers for someone else to claim, but it's hard to imagine that would go over well in the locker room. As a result, he seems to be here to stay for at least one more season.