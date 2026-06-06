Sharks Reportedly One of Only Two Teams to Have Dinner With Ivar Stenberg

Ahead of the NHL Draft, teams tend to invite top prospects out to a dinner to get to know them on a deeper level. The San Jose Sharks have been linked to multiple players in that regard, but reportedly, they were just one of two teams to meet up with Ivar Stenberg for dinner at the Draft Combine:
The Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks were the only two teams to take Stenberg, who is widely considered the second-best prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft, out to dinner.
There has been numerous debate about whether or not the Sharks will pick Stenberg due to their organizational need for defensive depth. It'll be difficult for them to pass on defensemen like Chase Reid, Keaton Verheoff, and Carson Carels, however Stenberg is one of the top Swedish prospects in recent memory which makes him a very appealing option for any team that has the opportunity to select him.
Stenberg's 33 points by an 18 year old is the most in the Swedish Hockey League since Elias Lindholm had 30 during the 2012-13 season. It's also the fifth most points by an 18 year old in league history, trailing only players like Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, and Tomas Sandström. Stenberg also tied Henrik Sedin for the most assists by an 18 year old in league history.
Read more about Stenberg in our Draft Profile: