San Jose Sharks Draft Targets: Ivar Stenberg

The San Jose Sharks will enter the 2026 NHL Draft with two first round draft picks, 2nd and 20th overall. We're going to start by taking a look at players likely available with the second overall selection.
If the Toronto Maple Leafs do as expected and select Gavin McKenna from Penn State University in the NCAA, Ivar Stenberg is seen as a very strong consolation prize if the Sharks opt to draft a forward rather than address their organizational need on the blue line.
Prospect Info
Name: Ivar Stenberg
2025-26 Team: Frölunda HC - Swedish Hockey League
Date of Birth: Sep. 30, 2007
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 183 lbs
Position: Left Wing
Statistics:
Games Played - 43
Goals - 11
Assists - 22
Points - 33
Shots - 67
Shooting Percentage - 16.4%
Time on Ice - 15:11
Plus/Minus - +10
Rankings:
NHL Central Scouting (Europe): 1st
Elite Prospects: 2nd
Smaht Scouting: 1st
Dobber Prospects: 2nd
What Experts Are Saying:
"The Swedish left winger is the ultimate gamer, playing an incredibly intelligent game while also possessing the kind of cerebral instincts that make players true difference-makers. Stenberg plays his best when the games matter most, exemplified by his performance at the world juniors, helping lead Sweden to gold." - Tony Ferrari
"Stenberg is the most complete winger in the draft class. His combination of skill, three-zone detail and overall compete stands out. Stenberg is equal parts play driver/shooter and a future first-line NHL forward who can be deployed in all situations if required." - Jason Bukala
"Stenberg’s success comes from several elite traits; most impressive is his awareness and adaptability. Always composed and in control, he can adjust to any scenario. Combine that with excellent skating, agility, stickhandling, body control, playmaking, and a reliable two-way game, and Stenberg often looks like a seasoned veteran competing against kids." - Dobber Prospects
Overall, Ivar Stenberg is the type of player who will help any hockey team win games. He has a strong 200-foot game, produces offensively, and can do essentially anything asked of him successfully. The Sharks desperately need to add defense to their ranks, but Mike Grier may find it difficult to pass on pairing Stenberg with Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Michael Misa for the next decade.