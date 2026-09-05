Sharks 2026-27 Season Previews: Yaroslav Askarov

Overall, Askarov didn't seem as bad as his numbers showed last season when looking at him with the eye test. There were a lot of breakdowns in front of him and his team didn't help him out in many cases, but there's only so far that excuse can go. This season, he needs to turn himself into at least an average NHL netminder and it's completely doable. If he finishes the season with a .900 save percentage, a 3.00 goals against average, and zero goals saved above expected, it'll be hard to complain about his development.