Sharks Prospect Check-In: A Bunch of Firsts

It's been a weekend full of firsts for the San Jose Sharks' prospect pool, whether those came at the collegiate or professional level.
Since Ivar Stenberg is in the NHL, he won't be included in this update, but you can read more about his first NHL point here:
First, the Sharks' 21st overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, Ryan Lin, scored his first collegiate goal for the University of Denver with a one-timer from the faceoff circle to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead over the University of Alaska, Anchorage:
A couple of hours later, another Sharks defensive prospect followed in Lin's footsteps. Haoxi (Simon) Wang toe-dragged around a defender at the blue line and first a wrist-shot from the point against the the University of Alaska, Fairbanks to give Boston University a 1-0 lead in the third period:
On opening night for the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, Andre Gasseau and Eric Pohlkamp got their first AHL (regular season) points on Ethan Cardwell's goal (Note: the league changed the assists after the team sent out this post.):
Then, in the Barracuda's second game of the season against the San Diego Gulls, there were a couple more firsts. To start things off, Leo Sahlin Wallenius got his first assist at the AHL level on Filip Bystedt's goal late in the first period:
Andre Gasseau then scored his first professional goal and brought his team within a goal:
It was a busy weekend for San Jose Sharks prospects at all levels, now it's just time to wait and see how they continue to build off of their strong starts.