AHL News: Firebirds Down One In Best-Of-Three Series With Condors

Firebirds face playoff elimination after a decisive Game One loss. Can they rebound in a must-win home game?
The Coachella Valley Firebirds may be in for the shortest playoff run in their 4-year history. The Kraken’s AHL-affiliate embarked on round one of their playoffs Thursday night facing the Bakersfield Condors (AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers). February 28th was the last time the two teams met. Coachella Valley was able to eke out a 3-2 win in a shootout. Prior to that were six straight losses.
Unfortunately, the Firebirds were not able to repeat their February performance. The Condors took the lead only four minutes into the first period on a power play goal after Cooper Parody found himself in the penalty box for holding. Six minutes later, they scored again. It was not until 19:40 in the first that the Firebirds were able to get on the board: Ty Nelson managed a last minute snipe to bring the score to 2-1 at the first intermission.
That was the beginning and end of Firebirds scoring. The game got more physical in the second period as the team tried desperately to close the widening score gap. A scrum just short of 15 minutes into the second saw Jani Nyman and Kaden Hammell both sent to the box (for roughing and fighting, respectively). Three Condors joined them, giving the Firebirds a power play opportunity that they were unable to capitalize on.
Bakersfield did not let up, scoring two in both the second and third periods for a final tally of 6-1. Round one is a best-of-three series, so the pressure is on. For game two, the Birds will return home to the Valley on Saturday April 25th. It’s do-or-die, as a loss will mean the end of the Firebirds’ season.
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