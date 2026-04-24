AHL News: Firebirds Down One In Best-Of-Three Series With Condors

Unfortunately, the Firebirds were not able to repeat their February performance. The Condors took the lead only four minutes into the first period on a power play goal after Cooper Parody found himself in the penalty box for holding. Six minutes later, they scored again. It was not until 19:40 in the first that the Firebirds were able to get on the board: Ty Nelson managed a last minute snipe to bring the score to 2-1 at the first intermission.