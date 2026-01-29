Game Day 53 Lineups: Seattle Kraken Vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Seattle Kraken host the Toronto Maple Leafs in their final home game before the 2026 Winter Olympics.
The Kraken enter tonight’s game on a two-game win streak, recently defeating the Washington Capitals resoundingly. Jared McCann led the way, scoring twice and recording four points. The 29-year-old thought he had notched a hat trick, but a bizarre penalty situation took away the goal.
The Maple Leafs enter tonight’s fixture playing some of their worst hockey of the season. They’ve lost five consecutive games, four of which were in regulation. They’ll once again be without superstar William Nylander as he nurses a groin injury.
Although Nylander isn’t playing, former Hart Trophy winner Auston Matthews will be, and he finished his most recent game with a goal and three points. He had gone three games without a goal or point before then, but prior to that, he was on fire, having strung together a very solid month of January. He’ll pose a threat every time he’s on the ice, like he has previously.
In nine career games against the Kraken, the 28-year-old center has scored seven goals and 15 points, recording a point in all nine games.
The Kraken and Maple Leafs met earlier this season, with the Kraken coming out on top 4-3 in overtime back on Oct. 18. Josh Mahura scored the overtime winner that night, and Shane Wright recorded a goal and an assist.
Joey Daccord will get the start in goal tonight as he’ll face off against Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz will be playing in his second game since returning from a long-term injury. He’s struggled this season, posting a .880 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average in 14 starts.
Kraken lines:
McCann-Beniers-Eberle
Catton-Stephenson-Tolvanen
Schwartz-Wright-Kakko
Winterton-Gaudreau-Melanson
Dunn-Larsson
Oleksiak-Montour
Evans-Lindgren
Daccord
Grubauer
Extras: Mahura, Fleury, Kartye
Maple Leafs lines:
McMann-Matthews-Domi
Maccelli-Tavares-Knies
Robertson-Roy-Jarnkrok
Lorentz-Laughton-Cowan
Extra: Nylander, Quillan
Rielly-Carlo
McCabe-OEL
Benoit-Stecher
Stolarz
Woll
Extra: Nylander, Quillan, Rifai, Myers
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PST at Climate Pledge Arena.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.