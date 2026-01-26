'I Don't Really Care Too Much About That,' Kraken's Shane Wright Comments On Recent Trade Rumors

The NHL trade deadline is a little over a month away, and as we approach the Olympic roster freeze and trade deadline, more rumors are coming forth.
Currently, the report that is holding the most intrigue within the Seattle Kraken organization is about 22-year-old center Shane Wright.
David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was first to report that the Kraken could be open to trading Wright in a package if they acquire a top-six forward. Elliotte Friedman, among several other insiders, backed the report, with Friedman stating it is very real.
He also wondered if a trade between the New York Rangers and the Kraken was possible, with Wright heading to New York and Alexis Lafrenière joining his former teammates, Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren, in Seattle.
Whether the Kraken are actively shopping Wright or just willing to listen to offers, Pagnotta has already confirmed that several teams are interested in Wright's potential.
There won't be a shortage of teams inquiring, but as for Wright, he's focused on improving his play with the Kraken and letting rumors be rumors.
“I don't really care too much about that,” said the former 2022 fourth overall pick. “It's no offense to you guys, reporters, at the end of the day, can't really trust too much what they say. And at the end of day, it's just rumors. I'm not too worried about that. I'm focused on the team here and winning hockey games. That's all I care about.”
Although Wright was uninterested in talking about the trade discussions, it's fair to wonder if Wright would also be open to a move. His ice time has decreased this season, down to 13:48, and he is stuck in a third-line role with a coach who hasn't shown too much trust in him.
Lane Lambert has been more inclined to increase the ice time of Matty Beniers and Chandler Stephenson than to give Wright the opportunity.
For teams interested in trading for the Burlington, Ont., native, they'll be possibly adding a safe two-way center, who feels at worst a third-line center, and at best a first-line center. He's projected more as a second-line center with the potential to be a consistent 20-goal, and 50-60 point scorer.
Most teams could use a young center who values the defensive side of the puck, but the Kraken already have one on their roster and feel they have prospects who can do the same. What they do need is offensive creativity and production, something they believe they can land by trading Wright.
