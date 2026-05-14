Jake O'Brien Makes Professional Debut, Firebirds Fall To Eagles

Where will O’Brien end up next season? It is hard to say. There is a possibility that he follows in Berkly Catton’s footsteps and steps into a full-time position in the NHL. That the team are trusting him to step in to the Firebirds’ playoff roster as a rookie is a testament to their faith in his abilities. That said, depending on his showing in camp over the summer, it is equally likely that he makes his home in Coachella Valley for the 2026-27 season.