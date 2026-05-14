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Jake O'Brien Makes Professional Debut, Firebirds Fall To Eagles

Candace Kludt
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The 2025 first-rounder faced a high-pressure introduction to professional hockey as Colorado’s dominant goaltending stifled the Firebirds' offense, leaving the young prospect searching for his first point.

2025 NHL Entry Draft First-Round pick Jake O’Brien made his professional hockey debut tonight in Coachella Valley.  It was game one of the Pacific Division Finals against the Colorado Eagles: a high-pressure moment to step into as a rookie.

Colorado took the game with a 3-0 shutout, the fourth in seven post-season games from Eagles’ goaltender Trent Miner. O’Brien ended the night with no points to show and no shots on goal.  He was a -1 defensively. Speaking about his efforts, Zac Dalpe of Kraken Player Development said, he’s “excited to see him play” and that his “pace picked up as the period went on.”  Adding that this is the next step in O’Brien’s professional career, and they have had man conversations about what is needed to play at this level.  

May 13, 2026: 1st Intermission Interviews | Courtesy of the AHL

Where will O’Brien end up next season? It is hard to say.  There is a possibility that he follows in Berkly Catton’s footsteps and steps into a full-time position in the NHL. That the team are trusting him to step in to the Firebirds’ playoff roster as a rookie is a testament to their faith in his abilities.  That said, depending on his showing in camp over the summer, it is equally likely that he makes his home in Coachella Valley for the 2026-27 season.

The next time the Firebirds take the ice will be on Friday May 15th for game two of the Pacific Division finals.

Related:

The 6’5” playmaker brings his point-per-game production to the Firebirds as they make their way through the AHL post season.
thehockeynews.comProspect Roundup: Ryden Evers Joins Coachella Valley For Their Playoff RunThe 6’5” playmaker brings his point-per-game production to the Firebirds as they make their way through the AHL post season.
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