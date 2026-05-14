Jake O'Brien Makes Professional Debut, Firebirds Fall To Eagles

Colorado took the game with a 3-0 shutout, the fourth in seven post-season games from Eagles’ goaltender Trent Miner. O’Brien ended the night with no points to show and no shots on goal. He was a -1 defensively. Speaking about his efforts, Zac Dalpe of Kraken Player Development said, he’s “excited to see him play” and that his “pace picked up as the period went on.” Adding that this is the next step in O’Brien’s professional career, and they have had man conversations about what is needed to play at this level.