Silvertips, Miettinen, Fall Short Of Memorial Cup

When asked about his Playoff MVP award during Silvertips' exit interviews, Miettinen deflected, saying “I wouldn’t have done that without the guys…that was for us, it wasn’t for me.” Crediting his line mates Matias Vanhanen and Carter Bear for his success. During the post-season, Miettinen set the record for points by a Finnish player, with line mate Vanhanen coming in just behind him. It is a special achievement that he hopes help encourage more Finnish players to take a chance on North American leagues.