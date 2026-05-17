Prospect Roundup: Julius Miettinen And The Silvertips Are WHL Champions

Miettinen was drafted by the Kraken in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (40th overall). Known for his speed in the face-off, the 20-year-old center from Finland has focused on his 200 foot game; he is just as strong on the defensive end as the offensive. His size—6’4” and 207 pounds—gives him an advantage as he drives to the net where he is as effective at screening the goalie as he is at burying rebounds and tipping pucks.