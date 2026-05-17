Prospect Roundup: Julius Miettinen And The Silvertips Are WHL Champions

Kraken prospect and playoff MVP Julius Miettinen dominated the postseason, leading Everett to its first historic title. Now, the powerhouse Finn sets his sights on the Memorial Cup.
For the first time in franchise history, the Everett Silvertips clinched the Western Hockey League Championship and are taking home the Ed Chynoweth Cup. The team faced four rounds of best-of-seven play, ending their run with a 16-1-1 record. Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen was named MVP.
16 May, 2026: Julius Miettinen lifts the Ed Chynoweth Cup in front of a crowd in Everett. Video by Candace Kludt | The Hockey News
Miettinen was drafted by the Kraken in the second round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft (40th overall). Known for his speed in the face-off, the 20-year-old center from Finland has focused on his 200 foot game; he is just as strong on the defensive end as the offensive. His size—6’4” and 207 pounds—gives him an advantage as he drives to the net where he is as effective at screening the goalie as he is at burying rebounds and tipping pucks.
Playing in 52 out of 64 regular season games, Miettinen racked up 35 goals and 41 assists for 76 points. Through 18 games in the post-season, he added 14 goals and 13 assists (27 points). He ended the playoffs ranked 4th in the CHL for goals scored (tied with Kitchener Ranger Dylan Edwards). With linemates Carter Bear (drafted 13th overall to Detroit in 2025) and Matias Vanhanen (ranked 54th among North American skaters for the 2026 Draft), Miettinen’s line scored 33 out of 82 of Everett’s playoff goals; just over 40% of all goals scored during their playoff berth.
The team will now head to Kelowna, BC, where they will face the OHL and QMJHL champion teams in the Memorial Cup Tournament. As for next season, while Julius has not yet aged out of the WHL, it seems highly unlikely that he will return. Look for him to be joining the Coachella Valley Firebirds come October.