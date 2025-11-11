Checking In On The Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate, are 11 games into their season, and with plenty of top prospects playing critical roles, we thought it was time to check in and see how the season is going.

To start, the Firebirds currently sit in seventh place in the Pacific Division, which would be the final playoff spot in the division. They currently own a 5-4-2 record, which is good enough for 12 points. They've scored 37 goals this season and have allowed 41. Middle-of-the-pack results for a very young team.

That young team is headlined by many top prospects like Eduard Sale, Jagger Firkus, Carson Rehkopf, David Goyette and Oskar Fisker Molgaard.

Players off to a positive start to the season include Firkus, Fisker Molgaard, Logan Morrison and Jacob Melanson. Firkus leads the team in points with four goals and 11 points in 11 games. The Kraken thought the 21-year-old improved as the AHL campaign went along last season and were hoping for another step in the right direction. Early on in the season, he's doing just that.

Morrison is also off to a strong start, leading the team in goals with seven. He's continuing to round out his game on both ends of the ice and could be a candidate to earn a call-up very soon.

Fisker Molgaard continues to be a pleasant surprise. Selected in the second round of the 2023 NHL draft, the Kraken had high hopes for the 20-year-old center, but the speed at which he is developing has taken the organization aback. Through 11 games, he's scored three goals and seven points, continuing to perform after an impressive rookie camp and pre-season.

On the backend, Tyson Jugnauth has continued the momentum he created in pre-season, notching one goal and six points in 11 games, leading the Firebirds' defensemen in points. Kaden Hammell has impressed as well. The 2023 fifth-round pick has potted two goals and five points in nine games.

While some players are impressing, others have been disappointing. Rehkopf and Goyette aren't necessarily disappointing, but the expectations were a bit higher. The pair of forwards each have four points this season, but Rehkopf has notched three goals. Rehkopf is still adjusting to the AHL game, and there are signs that he could be breaking out at any moment.

Loshko had been a disappointment with just one assist in 10 games. After multiple impressive seasons in the AHL, the organization hoped the 21-year-old would adjust quicker than he has.

Sale has had his season paused by an injury, so it's not his fault, but when he returns, the pressure he'll be facing to perform will be high. Multiple players in or around the same age as him are developing, and after a rough rookie season, the Kraken want him to turn things around.

Nikke Kokko's season hasn't gone the way he had hoped either, posting an .883 save percentage and a 3.52 goals-against average. If Kokko's play improves, the Firebirds should begin to pile on some wins.

