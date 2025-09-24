Kraken Flame Out In 4-1 Loss to Calgary

The Seattle Kraken headed to Calgary to meet the Flames for their second pre-season game on September 23rd. As new head coach Lane Lambert continues to feel out his team and test prospects ahead of his first season with the Kraken, veterans Eeli Tolvanen and Chandler Stephenson returned to the line up along with new-to-Seattle Mason Marchment and Frederick Gaudreau. On the prospect side, defensive pair Kaden Hammell and Caden Price got their first taste of the NHL outside of prospect games and training camps. Despite a 4-1 loss, there were some positive and promising moments.

The Marchment/Stevens/Tolvanen line seemed to work well together; they put up the only goal of the night for the Kraken. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer, who had a rough season in 2024-25, showed up big at the end of the 1st with a series of four quick saves that kept the score tied going into the intermission. The Price/Hammell duo seemed to find their confidence in second period. The defensive pair ended the night +1, and both were credited with blocks and hits in the official stats. Hammell particularly seemed to come alive after the first period, becoming more physical as his confidence increased. The more veteran defensemen played about as expected for a preseason showing, though an out-of-position Cale Fleury was a factor in at least one of Calgary’s four goals and Ryker Evans ended the night -3.

Chandler Stephenson left the ice during the second period, and did not return due to injury. The Kraken have not yet released any official information on his status. The team will play again tomorrow, September 24th in Edmonton at 6pm, presumably with a brand new line up as they continue to test out combinations and make final roster decisions.

