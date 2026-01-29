Kraken Have Reportedly Discussed A Trade With The Jets

Reports indicate the Seattle Kraken would be open to trading Shane Wright, and other reports say Wright hasn’t been happy with his development and deployment.
A trade could happen this season, and multiple teams are expected to be interested in acquiring him. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the St. Louis Blues are among the teams interested in the 22-year-old center.
Pagnotta, along with other insiders like Jeff Marek, has also reported that the Kraken and the Winnipeg Jets have been discussing a trade that could involve Wright and Jets winger Cole Perfetti.
Perfetti missed the start of the 2025-26 campaign due to injury and, since returning, he’s struggled to produce. The 24-year-old has notched just four goals and 15 points in 38 games.
But the former 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft has proven he can be a point producer in the NHL. He finished the 2024-25 season with 18 goals and 50 points in 82 games.
Standing 5-foot-11, Perfetti is a highly skilled winger with slick hands and excellent vision. Perfetti is a pure playmaker who can get in tight to the net and score when needed. His skill set is something the Kraken’s top six lacks.
Players like Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle, Eeli Tolvanen, Kaapo Kakko, and Jaden Schwartz approach the offensive game with a more balanced approach, blending playmaking instincts with a shooter’s mentality. Outside of Berkly Catton and maybe even Matty Beniers, no one has the playmaking abilities that Perfetti possesses.
The Kraken are looking for a top-six forward in return for Wright. And Perfetti, while he has shown he can be one, would be more of a gamble than what the Kraken appear to be looking for. But if the Kraken believe Perfetti’s struggles this season are from usage, rather than skill, it could be a home run swing.
Perfetti carries a $3.25 million cap hit and becomes an RFA at the end of the season.
