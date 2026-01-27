NHL Youngsters Who Could Benefit From A Change Of Scenery

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, older veteran players are often the talk of the town.
Whether they are rentals or are signed for longer, NHL teams are looking to add players to their roster to improve their chances of winning the Stanley Cup.
On the flip side, the teams trading those veteran players are looking to acquire prospects or draft picks as they either enter a rebuild or continue one.
But occasionally, young, established NHL players need a change of scenery.
Acquiring those younger players usually has a positive effect on the team in the future, not just for a Stanley Cup run. Over the years, players who had yet to hit their primes, such as Kaapo Kakko, Kirby Dach and Dylan Strome, found success in new homes after being traded.
Here are three young NHL players who would benefit from a change of scenery.
The hype that followed Alexis Lafreniere after the New York Rangers selected him first overall in the 2020 NHL draft proved to be a little too much.
The left winger dominated the QMJHL, winning two MVP trophies and recording the most points in the QMJHL in his draft year. Additionally, he dominated the World Junior Championship, winning gold and earning MVP honors.
When Lafreniere joined the Rangers, the biggest issue he faced was the lack of opportunity. The Rangers had signed Artemi Panarin the year prior and became competitive again, fast-forwarding their rebuild.
In his first two seasons, Lafreniere averaged under 14:00 of ice time and saw very little power-play time. His third season was more of the same, but he saw his ice time increase to 15:13.
But in his fourth season, the breakout campaign finally happened.
His ice time jumped to what remains a career high of 17:16, and he saw additional power-play opportunities, although he scarcely saw time on the top unit. He finished the season with 28 goals and 57 points in 82 games.
The thought was that he figured it out, but the two seasons since have proved that the 2023-24 season was an anomaly rather than the norm.
The Rangers are struggling again this season and appear to be entering a retool. Panarin won't be returning to New York, and Vincent Trocheck, among others, seems to be out the door.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman recently addressed trade speculation about Lafreniere. The 24-year-old carries a $7.45-million cap hit for seven seasons that he just began.
The two schools of thought surrounding Lafreniere are that his tenure in New York needs to come to an end, but the other half believes that if the Rangers are selling, the opportunity to play top-line minutes and on the top power play will benefit him.
Like Lafreniere, Shane Wright has had major expectations since he began his CHL career. Wright received exceptional status and played in the OHL at just 15 years old. He lived up to the hype in his rookie season, scoring 39 goals and 66 points in 58 games. Unfortunately for Wright, he lost his entire second season due to COVID-19, and it appeared to stunt his development.
The right-handed center was projected to go first overall for many years, but on draft night, he slipped to fourth overall to the Seattle Kraken. The next two years saw Wright spend time in the NHL, OHL and AHL, as well as captaining Canada to gold at the world juniors.
Finally, last season, he became an established NHL player, scoring 19 goals and 44 points in 79 games, all while averaging just 14:04 of ice time.
Heading into the 2025-26 campaign under new coach Lane Lambert, the expectation was that Wright's role would increase.
Instead, it's diminished, and he's skating 13:48 of ice time. The Kraken believe they can compete in the playoffs and are looking to possibly package Wright for a top-six forward.
The 22-year-old may not end up as the high-end No. 1 center that many thought he could be, but he has all the tools to be a high-end No. 2. He's defensively responsible with solid skating mechanics, a strong shot and decent playmaking instincts. His six-foot frame allows him to play physically and compete in puck battles.
Friedman and David Pagnotta have reported that the Kraken aren't in a rush to trade Wright, but if the right deal comes forth, they won't hesitate.
Cole Perfetti is one of the more gifted offensive players on the Winnipeg Jets roster, but the opportunity and supporting cast around him don't allow him to shine.
Playing with Nikolaj Ehlers last year, Perfetti scored 18 goals and 50 points, all while averaging just over 15:00 of ice time.
With Ehlers' exit, Perfetti's most common linemate has been 37-year-old Jonathan Toews and either Vladislav Namestnikov or Gabriel Vilardi, according to moneypuck.com. His ice time has decreased to 14:26, and he is still without top power-play minutes.
Selected 10th overall in the 2020 NHL draft, Perfetti was an electric point producer at every level. Last season looked like a sign of things to come, but an injury that delayed his season has left him with just four goals and 15 points in 37 games.
The Jets are likely to miss the playoffs, and the 24-year-old has heard his name pop up in trade discussions. He carries a $3.25-million cap hit that expires at the end of the season, where he'll be an RFA.
Finding a left winger with the puck skills and playmaking abilities that Perfetti possesses is hard to find, and if surrounded by other skilled players, we could finally see what he can do at the NHL level.
