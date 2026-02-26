Kraken Place Winger Tye Kartye On Waivers

The Seattle Kraken have placed winger Tye Kartye on waivers upon the return of several injured Kraken forwards.
The Seattle Kraken have placed winger Tye Kartye on waivers for the purpose of being sent to the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.
The 24-year-old is skating in his third season with the Kraken, but he has once again seen a dip in production and less game and ice time. In 40 games, Kartye has scored just three goals and eight points while averaging 10:42 of ice time.
Kartye was sent down to the AHL last season as well due to poor performance. This time around, the situation is different. The Kraken are icing a relatively healthy lineup and are at the roster limit. Berkly Catton and Ben Meyers were removed from the injured reserve, and the Kraken need to free up a roster spot to dress a legal lineup.
Although Jacob Melanson and Meyers started the season in the AHL, they have outperformed Kartye and fill roles that either Kartye can’t produce or execute as well as he can.
The 5-foot-11 winger has previously accumulated 75 games of AHL experience with the Firebirds, scoring 30 goals and 61 points.
Under the new CBA, Kartye will need to report and play an AHL game before he can be recalled to the Kraken roster, according to Deep Sea Hockey. Kartye will be available for claim off waivers until 11 a.m. PST Friday.
