Kraken Recall Oscar Fisker Molgaard; Place Berkly Catton On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Kraken have recalled center Oscar Fisker Molgaard from the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds. Additionally, they have placed rookie Berkly Catton on the injured reserve.
Fisker Molgaard has been called up twice before but has played only two games in the NHL, both during his first call-up in November. He recorded an assist in his NHL debut.
Fisker Molgaard will likely be a healthy scratch tonight and is presumably called up as a precaution in case any Kraken forwards sustain an injury before tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.
In the AHL, the 20-year-old has posted seven goals and 22 points in 35 games, ranking seventh in goals and fourth in points. Following tonight’s game, Fisker Molgaard will head to Milano Cortina for the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Catton now joins Ben Meyers and Matt Murray on the injured reserve. Catton sustained his upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 29. He was announced to be out for the Kraken’s final three games before the break and that he would be able to return to the lineup when NHL play resumes.
The 20-year-old has scored five goals and 11 points in 40 games during his rookie season.
