Kraken Veteran Forward Sustain's Lower-Body Injury; Misses Game Against Kings

Seattle Kraken winger Jaden Schwartz sat out Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury.
The Seattle Kraken picked up a big 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings, as they’ll head into the Olympic break tied for third place in the Pacific Division.
Although they picked up the win, the Kraken were forced to play without veteran forward Jaden Schwartz, who was held out due to a lower-body injury. With Schwartz out, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, who was called up to the Kraken hours prior to the game, stepped into the lineup.
A particular moment when Schwartz sustained his lower-body injury is unknown, as he didn’t miss a shift against the Anaheim Ducks. However, Schwartz collided with Nicolas Roy during the Kraken’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and left the game briefly in the first period. He was favoring his knee as he exited, but did return.
Schwartz started the season as he left it last year. He was scoring goals and racking up points, but after a 19-game absence due to an upper-body injury, he’s struggled to replicate his production.
Jaden Schwartz will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. (Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)
He’s notched nine goals and 19 points in 36 games, averaging a full minute less of ice time than he did last year.
The Olympic break should do Schwartz some good, as it will provide him ample time to nurse his injury and reset.
