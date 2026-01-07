Pair Of Kraken Prospects Traded To The OHL's Windsor Spitfires

Prior to the OHL trade deadline, a pair of Seattle Kraken prospects, Nathan Villeneuve and Jakub Fibigr, were dealt to the Western Conference-leading Windsor Spitfires.

Villeneuve was in the midst of his fourth season with the Sudbury Wolves before the trade. The 2025-26 campaign has been Villeneuve's best, potting 16 goals and 44 points in 28 games, on pace for 33 goals and 91 points in 55 games.

The 19-year-old blends physicality and skill, and now looks as comfortable as ever with his body and play. Standing 6-foot, Villeneuve can play both as a center or winger, with the versatility to play up or down a lineup.

To acquire the former second-round pick (63rd overall) in the 2024 NHL draft and Alex Pharand, the Spitfires sent 2008-born forward Jean‑Christoph Lemieux, as well as eight draft selections: a 2026 third-round pick (Peterborough), a 2027 second-round pick (Ottawa), a 2028 second-round pick (Windsor), third-round picks in 2028 (Windsor and Oshawa), a 2029 fourth-round pick (Windsor), and fifth-round selections in 2028 and 2029 (Windsor).

“It is never an easy day when you trade quality people like Nathan and Alex,” said Wolves Vice President and General Manager Rob Papineau. “Both left a very positive mark on our team and our city. At the same time, adding a young player we highly valued in Jean-Christoph, along with high draft picks, puts us in a strong position moving forward.”

The Spitfires weren't done loading up, reportedly acquiring another 2006-born and 2024 Seattle Kraken draft pick. Fibigr was participating in his third season with the Brampton Steelheads, on pace to set new career highs. His eight goals and 24 points in 27 games ranked fourth on the team.

The deal sees the Spitfires acquire Fibigr in exchange for 2008-born defenseman Carter Hicks and three draft picks: a 2026 second-round pick (Windsor), a 2029 third-round pick (Windsor), and a 2029 sixth-round pick (Windsor).

“Jakub has been a great Steelhead both on and off the ice,” said Steelheads Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond. “We’re grateful to him and his family for taking the leap of faith to come to a new country at such a young age. He will always be a Steelhead.”

Kraken Prospects Shine On International Stage

Miettinen's overtime heroics, Fibigr's silver medal, and Krantz's gold highlight promising Kraken prospects on the international stage.

Fibigr was away from the OHL, helping Team Czechia win a silver medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Fibigr formed a fantastic duo with St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek, as they took on the bulk of the tough matchups and ate plenty of minutes for the Czech's blueline.

The Spitfires roster several NHL-drafted prospects, which includes first-round picks Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) and Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers), as well as Chicago Blackhawks A.J. Spellacy. The Spitfires also roster a projected 2026 top-10 pick in Ethan Belchetz.

The Spitfires were already among the top contenders in the OHL, but now, they are a serious threat to win the OHL championship and compete in the Memorial Cup.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Kraken Defenseman Dealt In QMJHL Blockbuster Trade

Despite recovering from an ACL injury, Seattle Kraken prospect Alexis Bernier was dealt in a blockbuster trade that will see him go from the last-place Baie-Comeau Drakkar to the first-place Chicoutimi Saguenéens.