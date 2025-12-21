REPORT: Kraken Not Loaning Berkly Catton To Team Canada

According to insider Frank Seravalli, the Seattle Kraken will not be loaning Berkly Catton to Team Canada for the world juniors.

Catton and San Jose Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson were on Team Canada's roster last year at the world juniors, but both have been playing in the NHL this season. The rosters need to be finalized by Dec. 22, and Catton and Dickinson were in contention to join the team. Instead, their NHL clubs are reportedly electing to keep them up in the NHL.

Catton is currently recovering from an upper-body injury, which has been given a week-to-week timeline. He recently began skating in a non-contact jersey and is in the midst of his return process. Last year at the world juniors, Catton recorded one assist in five games. Despite the low point totals, he was one of the few Canadian players creating offensive chances.

The 19-year-old has skated in 21 NHL games this season, notching five assists. With the Mason Marchment trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets, more ice time has become available for rookies like Catton and Jani Nyman. Opportunities should continue to grow as the season goes along, and the Kraken want to be in control of Catton's development.

The 2024 eighth overall pick would have been a huge boost to an already stacked Canadian roster. His NHL experience could have played a significant role, allowing him to dominate. Instead, a key part of the Kraken's future will continue to accumulate invaluable NHL experience.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.