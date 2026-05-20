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Prospect Roundup: Alexis Bernier Signs ELC Days After Clinching QMJHL Championship cover image

Prospect Roundup: Alexis Bernier Signs ELC Days After Clinching QMJHL Championship

Candace Kludt
19h
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Candace Kludt
19h
Updated at May 20, 2026, 04:28
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Fresh off a league title and a new NHL contract, the shutdown defenseman brings his elite breakout passing to the Memorial Cup for a showdown with a future teammate.

2024 3rd round draft pick Alexis Bernier has had a busy week. Just days ago the 19-year-old hoisted the Gilles-Coureau Trophy with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and today he signed his entry level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Courtesy of Seattle KrakenCourtesy of Seattle Kraken

As a defensive defenseman, Bernier is known for his ability to shut down the opposing offense with smart passing and elite breakout ability.  He can spot an open teammate half a rink away, and has mastered the art of the stretch pass to create breakaway opportunities.  During the off-season, Bernier had ACL surgery and spent the beginning of the season recovering.  The 6’1”, 203-pound defenseman skated in 21 regular season games with Chicoutimi.  He posted 4 goals and 8 assists, with a +17; in the post season, Bernier accrued 4 goals and 3 assists with a +7 in 20 games.

Bernier and the Sagueneéns now turn their attention to Kelowna and the Memorial Cup. To earn the right to hoist the Memorial Cup, Alexis Bernier will have to defeat fellow Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen.  The two were drafted in the same year and have spent the last two years at Kraken camps together.  The future teammates will face each other for the first time in Round Robin play on May 23rd.

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