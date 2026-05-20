Prospect Roundup: Alexis Bernier Signs ELC Days After Clinching QMJHL Championship

As a defensive defenseman, Bernier is known for his ability to shut down the opposing offense with smart passing and elite breakout ability. He can spot an open teammate half a rink away, and has mastered the art of the stretch pass to create breakaway opportunities. During the off-season, Bernier had ACL surgery and spent the beginning of the season recovering. The 6’1”, 203-pound defenseman skated in 21 regular season games with Chicoutimi. He posted 4 goals and 8 assists, with a +17; in the post season, Bernier accrued 4 goals and 3 assists with a +7 in 20 games.