Roster Moves: Kraken Recall Mølgaard, Reassign Nyman

Nyman has been with Seattle since he was called up on an emergency basis on March 18th. He was in the lineup for the Kraken losses in Nashville and Columbus and a healthy scratch in Florida. For the two games he did play, Jani ended with no points and a -4 defensive rating. Overall, Nyman has played 26 games with the Kraken in the 2025-26 season and has been credited with four goals and two assists. He will now return to Coachella Valley where he has racked up 20 goals and 9 assists in 30 games played.