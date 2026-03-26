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Roster Moves: Kraken Recall Mølgaard, Reassign Nyman cover image

Roster Moves: Kraken Recall Mølgaard, Reassign Nyman

Candace Kludt
2h
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Candace Kludt
2h
Updated at Mar 26, 2026, 12:30
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Seattle shuffles forwards, sending Nyman down while bringing Mølgaard back up. A look at their season and what this means for the Kraken's lineup.

Wednesday morning the Kraken announced that they have reassigned forward Jani Nyman to the Coachella Valley Firebirds and recalled Oscar Fisker Mølgaard.  

Nyman has been with Seattle since he was called up on an emergency basis on March 18th.  He was in the lineup for the Kraken losses in Nashville and Columbus and a healthy scratch in Florida.  For the two games he did play, Jani ended with no points and a -4 defensive rating.  Overall, Nyman has played 26 games with the Kraken in the 2025-26 season and has been credited with four goals and two assists.  He will now return to Coachella Valley where he has racked up 20 goals and 9 assists in 30 games played.

This is the second time this season the Kraken have called up Oscar Fisker Mølgaard.  Previously he joined the team for three games earning one assist and a +1 defensive rating in that time.  With the Firebirds, the 21-year-old left winger has 10 goals and 22 assists in 46 games.  Mølgaard also represented Denmark at the 2026 Olympics where he contributed a goal and two assists in three games.

The Kraken played with only eleven forwards for their most recent outing against the Florida Panthers; Jani Nyman sat out as a healthy scratch.  That said, it is likely Oscar Fisker Mølgaard will take the ice tonight in Tampa Bay when the Kraken face the Lightning.

Related:

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