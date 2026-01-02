Should The Kraken Sell High On Philipp Grubauer?

Philipp Grubauer is finally performing how the Seattle Kraken expected him to when they handed him a six-year, $35.4-million contract in 2021.

With a 7-3-1 record in 13 games, the 34-year-old has posted a .920 save percentage and a 2.32 goals-against average. Prior to this season, Grubauer never had a save percentage with the Kraken above .900 in his first four seasons.

Heading into the season, plenty of discourse surrounded Grubauer. In the 2024-25 season, Grubauer was placed on waivers and sent to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL. He played in seven games and posted just an .893 SP and a 2.87 GAA. There were also rumours that the Kraken would buy out Grubauer's contract in the off-season, but ultimately, they elected not to.

The final move that showed their distrust of Grubauer was signing Matt Murray and saying they would keep three goaltenders on their roster. They were following through with the rotation, but after five games, Murray sustained a lower-body injury and hasn't played since.

Murray posted excellent results as well, posting a .922 SP and a 2.21 GAA. If Murray hadn't been injured, it would have been interesting to see how it played out.

Now, the Kraken have a decision to make. Continue with their three-goalie system when Murray returns, or trade one of Grubauer or Murray. Murray's injury history gives him less value on the trade market, but keeping him over Grubauer is risky.

Grubauer, however, could fetch a better return. He has another year on his contract beyond this season and is looking like he is turning his career around as the Kraken hit the halfway mark of the season.

Tristan Jarry, who has followed a similar path to Grubauer, was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers earlier this season for a solid return. Although the situations aren't identical, teams are always looking to add a goaltender who's playing well, and that's precisely what acquiring Grubauer would be.

The Kraken's recent run of games might sway the front office to think differently and not be sellers at the deadline, but now might be their best opportunity to sell high on Grubauer.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.