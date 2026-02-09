Where And Who Kraken Olympic Representatives Are Slated To Start The Tournament

We are now just two days away from the start of the 2026 Men’s Winter Olympics Ice Hockey tournament, and with four Seattle Kraken representatives, a clear picture of their linemates has emerged.
Starting in Finland, Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko are poised to be contributing factors for a Finnish team with aspirations of bringing home a medal.
After the first practices, Kakko is slated to start alongside a pair of Florida Panthers. Centering the third line will be Anton Lundell, with Eetu Luostarinen on his left and Kakko on his right.
Kakko and Lundell played on the Finnish U-18 team in 2018, giving them some familiarity with one another. Lundell has plenty of experience playing alongside Luostarinen, as they have been constant linemates in Florida. This third line will likely be tasked with shutting down their opponents’ top line.
Tolvanen projects to start the tournament on the fourth line with Los Angeles Kings’ Joel Armia and Nashville Predators’ Erik Haula. It will be interesting to see if Tolvanen can play his way higher into the lineup. The 26-year-old is enjoying a strong season, on pace to score a career-high 45 points.
Finland begins their tournament on Wednesday when they play in the opener against Slovakia.
Kraken and Coachella Valley Firebirds rookie Oscar Fisker Molgaard appears to be starting the tournament on the second line, according to PuckPedia. The 20-year-old will center 32-year-old Niklas Jensen, who currently plays in Switzerland and has accumulated 31 games of NHL experience, and Joachim Blichfeld, a 27-year-old playing in Finland with eight games of NHL experience.
PuckPedia also projects Fisker Molgaard to skate on the top power play unit for Denmark.
The Danes begin their tournament on Thursday against Germany.
Fisker Molgaard will attempt to score his first goal against his Kraken teammate, Philipp Grubauer, who is the anticipated No.1 goaltender for Germany.
Germany poses a serious threat to many of the top teams. Their top nine consists of seven current NHL players. The other two who aren’t in the NHL have accumulated NHL experience. On the backend, they are led by 24-year-old Detroit Red Wings defender Moritz Seider, who has become one of the premier two-way defenders in the NHL this season.
With Grubauer enjoying a season of resurgence, the Germans will be a tough out.
