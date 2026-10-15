(10-15-26) Blues-Wild Gameday Lineup

“We need to have success on the road this year; we didn’t have enough of it within our own division,” Montgomery said Wednesday. “We know that, but right now, we’re really focused on ourselves. We’ve got an opportunity to get on a little bit of a streak here. We could win three in a row. That would be nice to do so early in the year, gets you off on the right foot, and we know going into Minnesota that that’s a really, highly competitive, physical team that we need to be prepared (for) right from the puck drop.”