(10-15-26) Blues-Wild Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 15, 2026 5:49 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 5:49 PM
Updated Oct 15, 2026 5:51 PM
Buchnevich to miss game after returning to St. Louis for birth of child; Dean to slide in after healthy scratched on Tuesday
The St. Louis Blues announced early Thursday afternoon that forward Pavel Buchnevich will not play in the second of a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday because the forward returned to St. Louis for the birth of his child.
Buchnevich is coming off a three-assist game in a 7-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday and had five points (one goal, four assists) and is a plus-3 in six games thus far this season.
With Buchnevich’s absence, and the Blues already missing Alexey Toropchenko (upper body injury) and Dillon Dube (neck) out multiple weeks on the forward front, Zach Dean will slide back into the lineup against the Wild.
It will be another skater the Blues will miss, on both sides of their special teams. Buchnevich has been a key piece to the league's seventh-ranked penalty kill (89.5 percent) that is off to a 17-for-19 start.
The Blues (3-2-1) did not hold a morning skate, and coach Jim Montgomery will speak at 5:45 p.m. (CT) to address the lineup/changes against the Wild (4-2-1), but assume Dean will slide into Buchnevich’s spot on the third line. Montgomery has indicated he likes Dean’s speed element and it’s more conducive to use in a scoring role than a fourth-line role, but we’ll know more later as things pertain to the lineup.
It’s also possible that versatile Pius Suter, who had two goals and an assist Tuesday, could move up and Dean could center the fourth line.
The Blues have a chance at their first three-game winning streak in the month of October since opening the 2022-23 season with three straight wins. You might remember that they were the last team to win three straight games two seasons ago, doing so on Feb. 27, 2025.
“We need to have success on the road this year; we didn’t have enough of it within our own division,” Montgomery said Wednesday. “We know that, but right now, we’re really focused on ourselves. We’ve got an opportunity to get on a little bit of a streak here. We could win three in a row. That would be nice to do so early in the year, gets you off on the right foot, and we know going into Minnesota that that’s a really, highly competitive, physical team that we need to be prepared (for) right from the puck drop.”
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael-Mason McTavish-Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Zach Dean
Ross Johnston-Pius Suter-Dylan Peterson
Philip Broberg-Adam Jiricek
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer is projected to start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Pavel Buchnevich, who returned to St. Louis for the birth of his child, and Theo Lindstein. Alexey Toropchenko (upper body), Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Wild Projected Lineup:
Kirill Kaprizov-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy
Blake Coleman-Ryan Hartman-Maxim Shabanov
Rieger Lorenz-Danila Yurov-Bobby Brink
Tyler Pitlick-Michael McCarro-Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes-Jonas Brodin
Daemon Hunt-Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted-David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt will start in goal; Calvin Pickard will be the backup.
The healthy scratch includes Justin Kirkland. Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Marcus Foligno (mid body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Brock Faber (skull fracture), Olli Maatta (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body) and Nico Sturm (concussion) are out.
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